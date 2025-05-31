Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. The Hanover Insurance Group comprises about 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 46,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1%

THG stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $176.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,942.40. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,772,450. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.