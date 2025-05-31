Delphi Management Inc. MA Increases Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 118.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,380. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.27 per share, with a total value of $49,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,450. This represents a 2.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $931,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.3%

MTDR opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

