Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,803,000 after purchasing an additional 262,526,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300,064 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,613 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,372 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 0.1%

FNDX stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

