Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETHE. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth $13,014,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 222,604 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 148,863 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,639,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $21.34 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

