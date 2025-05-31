Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,304 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

