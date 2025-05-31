Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $289.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.50 and a 200-day moving average of $286.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

