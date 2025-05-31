Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 235.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $569.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

