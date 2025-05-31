Doliver Advisors LP Grows Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 163.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $196,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,349,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,286,875.92. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $500,364.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,020.92. The trade was a 18.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

