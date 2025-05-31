Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,560,800.16. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. The trade was a 29.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,734,737 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $143.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.