Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 363 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weitman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $63,013.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,572.42. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Weitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Gary Weitman sold 424 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $74,424.72.

On Friday, March 7th, Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.02.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,801.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

