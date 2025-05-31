Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 1,091 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Danaher were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $189.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day moving average is $213.78. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.24.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

