Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 1,677 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

