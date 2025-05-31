Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,419 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 1.3%

SYY opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.