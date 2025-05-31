Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells 1,626 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 1,626 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $83,804.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,773,279.16. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 22,459 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,175,504.06.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,915 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $307,816.60.

On Friday, May 16th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 20,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $970,800.00.

Willdan Group Stock Up 0.2%

WLDN stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on WLDN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 22,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.