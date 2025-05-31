Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 1,549 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.45 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,754.40. This trade represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.56 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 160.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

