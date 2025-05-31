Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,360 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $67,928.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,955,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,627,375.52. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BRT Apartments Price Performance
BRT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $298.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.07. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $20.22.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently -208.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
About BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
