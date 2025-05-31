Doliver Advisors LP Has $694,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.21 and a 200-day moving average of $175.06. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

