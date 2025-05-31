Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,875 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
CMCSA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
