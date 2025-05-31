Rothschild Investment LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BA stock opened at $207.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $212.28. The firm has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.