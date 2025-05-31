Rothschild Investment LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 180.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after buying an additional 3,721,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:CAT opened at $347.10 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

