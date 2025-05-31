iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,146,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,358,000 after buying an additional 977,883 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,751,000 after buying an additional 665,749 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,236,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,972,000 after buying an additional 497,043 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

