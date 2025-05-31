Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,954.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 107,849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Baring Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $161.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

