American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Position Trimmed by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,080 shares during the quarter. American Superconductor makes up 1.3% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of American Superconductor worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,360,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,310,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 151,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,936,886.40. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 122,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $3,236,865.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,304,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,425,385.54. This trade represents a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.06 and a beta of 2.81. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. American Superconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

