HFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $11.24 Million Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

HFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 384,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,241,000. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF makes up 6.8% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QFLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of QFLR stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.