Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Position Reduced by HFG Wealth Management LLC

HFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

