BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $505.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.54 and a 200-day moving average of $462.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

