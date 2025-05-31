BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in General Motors by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.