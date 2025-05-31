HFG Wealth Management LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

HFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,223 shares during the quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL opened at $41.81 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $879.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.