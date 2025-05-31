BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 47,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $3,056,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 116,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8%

MDT stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

