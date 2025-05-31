HFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 1.0% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

