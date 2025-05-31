Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 338.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 4.5% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14,268.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,608 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 52,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE DUK opened at $117.61 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

