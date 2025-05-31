The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,382 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 344,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 89,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $209.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.76. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

