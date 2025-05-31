HFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

HFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $832.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

