CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CSX were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after purchasing an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after buying an additional 2,977,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,345,000 after buying an additional 299,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

