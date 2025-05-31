Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Jacobs Solutions worth $37,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on J shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of J opened at $126.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.26. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

