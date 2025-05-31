NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.94, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $301,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,854,043.25. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $199,069.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,148.33. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,685. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

