Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWG opened at $197.25 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $160.03 and a 52-week high of $231.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.39. The firm has a market cap of $974.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

