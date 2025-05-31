California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.92 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $195.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $222.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $194.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

