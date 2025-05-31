NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 293 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teleflex by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.63.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

