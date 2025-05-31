HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
