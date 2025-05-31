California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 559 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total transaction of $214,297.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,757.52. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,319 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $439.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $258.85 and a 12 month high of $453.02. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

