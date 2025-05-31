California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Regal Rexnord worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

