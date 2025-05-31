ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Stock Holdings Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 486.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,977 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,123,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 346,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,779,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 283,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 238,014 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,730,000 after buying an additional 82,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 211,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

IX opened at $21.26 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

