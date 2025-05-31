Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Decreased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.