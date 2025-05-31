BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VBK stock opened at $263.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.36. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

