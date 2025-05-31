IFG Advisors LLC Takes Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,924.14. This represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at $37,659,685.29. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $299.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $215.28 and a 12-month high of $303.32.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.