Lantz Financial LLC Buys 22,840 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,483 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,438,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,393,000 after purchasing an additional 235,863 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,884 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,323,000 after acquiring an additional 545,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,104,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,563,000 after acquiring an additional 410,077 shares during the last quarter.

DFSV opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

