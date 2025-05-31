IFG Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,735,444,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29,689.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 152,011 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 122,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000,000 after buying an additional 118,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,955,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,056,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $372.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.