Lantz Financial LLC Has $12.19 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $115.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

