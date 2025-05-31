Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,550,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,796,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

